ESPN Reporters Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin Get Married

ESPN reporters Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin are married!

Andrews, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, to share photos of the couple’s nuptials, which were held at Cavallo Point: The Lodge at the Golden Gate in Sausalito, California.

“When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it. 8.24.24,” she wrote alongside photos from the big day. Andrews wore a high-neck, long-sleeve, lace dress while McMenamin, 41, donned a crisp black tuxedo and bow tie. The bride’s gown was not her initial vision for her wedding dress.

“The one thing I said I didn’t feel would work for me was a dress that included lace,” Andrews told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. “It was important to me that the dress was not only timeless but also had a sense of modernity; by using a unique lace pattern with hand-placed appliqués and an almost sheer base along with a clean and feminine skirt shape, we were able to achieve that.”

Andrews changed into a shimmery black-and-silver dress with spaghetti straps for the dancing portion of the evening.

“We wanted it to reflect — literally and figuratively — all the mirrorballs we’d installed on the dance floor,” she said of the wardrobe change.

Andrews and McMenamin got engaged in 2022, so the twosome had ample time to plan their big day.

“Leading up to the wedding, both Dave and I were asked all the time if we were stressed out with the big day rapidly approaching. And honestly, we never were,” Andrews said.

McMenamin added that the twosome “always knew we wanted to get married in the Bay Area, where Malika is from.” The Golden Gate Bridge made appearances in several of their wedding photos.

In addition to the grandeur of the famous Bay Area landmark, Andrews and McMenamin’s wedding also had an informal personal touch: a basketball hoop at the reception. The sporting equipment was a nod to the fact that Andrews and McMenamin met when they were both assigned to cover a 2017 Knicks vs. Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden.

After putting so much thought into the details of the wedding, Andrews thought that the end of the night might be a letdown.

“I thought after all the planning that perhaps when it was over, I would be sad,” she told Vogue. “I don’t feel that way at all. It was such a joy to be surrounded by our family and friends. And while I am loving reliving the night by swapping stories with Dave and our guests, and looking back through photos … I am so looking forward to settling into our marriage.”

Andrews added that she felt “overwhelmed with happiness” when she and McMenamin exchanged vows.

“It was everything that I hoped for,” she said. “And I loved that Dave didn’t let go of my hand.”

Andrews hosts ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show, NBA Today, as well as NBA Countdown. McMenamin, meanwhile, has been an ESPN NBA reporter since 2009 and primarily covers the Los Angeles Lakers.