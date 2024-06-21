Desperate Housewives may be over, but some bonds are forever.

Eva Longoria is revealing the four Wisteria Lane residents she still keeps in touch with as the hit ABC comedy-drama celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The Gabrielle Solis actress said she still shares a close bond with Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Gabrielle’s husband, Carlos Solis) and Jesse Metcalfe (Gabrielle’s former underage lover, John Rowland).

“I talk to Felicity all the time. I talk to Marcia a lot. But the one probably I talk to most is Ricardo, my husband. And Jesse,” Longoria told the Daily Mail.

Longoria, Huffman and Cross led the cast of Desperate Housewives for all eight seasons along with Teri Hatcher, who played Susan Mayer.

The show’s leading ladies were best friends in the show but were often rumored to be less close-knit in real life. This was compounded in 2012 when it was reported that Longoria, Huffman, Cross and fellow series regular Vanessa Williams teamed up to give farewell gifts to the show’s crew when it ended. Hatcher was seemingly not involved.

“Just know that on all your future adventures you are carrying a little piece of our love and gratitude. Thank you for a magical 8 years. Love, Eva, Marcia, Felicity and Vanessa,” the card read according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hatcher, for her part, seemingly addressed the tension with her former costars in an email to TV Guide Magazine.

“I will never disclose the true and complicated journey of us all, but I wish everyone on this show well,” she penned at the time. “Marc created out of thin air a majestic street called Wisteria Lane with its picket fences, its flowers always in bloom … and four really complimentary characters: a selfish girl, a harried woman, a repressed control freak and a soul-searching, well-meaning fumbler. Those four characters and the actresses who played them seemed to meld together in a way that harkens the phrase ‘once in a lifetime.’”

Longoria previously addressed speculation about on-set feuds among the core cast in an interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast last November.

“I remember even back then it was a narrative about women,” she said. “Because there were all these shows with men on the air, and nobody was like, ‘They’re fighting!’”

Longoria went on to say that her costars helped her cope with the increased spotlight, as they’d all been on “hit shows” in the past.

“They all had such a better handle on fame, on that narrative,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘[People] are saying we’re fighting.’ They’re like, ‘Well, that’s just a narrative they do on women because we’re over 40 on a television show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I wasn’t even that smart to understand that.”

“Anything that happened outside the show, we were like, ‘What?’” Longoria explained. “We could never come up for air to really get outside of ourselves. We were only on the set. … I remember that noise being outside of us. We were in such a bubble with our crew and each other.”