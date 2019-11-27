



Celebs were out and about this week, from Eva Longoria stunning in a black minidress at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies’ Talk of the Town Gala in Beverly Hills, to Aaron Paul chatting with the staff and customers at House of Ambrose in Hollywood, to Kylie Jenner shopping on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Eva Longoria rocked a black strapless dress to the the 30th Anniversary of Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Talk of the Town Gala to benefit the John Wayne Cancer Institute at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

— Rosanna Arquette attended Lupus LA’s Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon, which raised funds to find the causes of and cure for lupus, while providing support, services and hope to those affected by the autoimmune disease.

— Nitish Kannan cheered for Billie Eilish as she won New Artist of the Year at the 2019 American Music Awards in L.A.

— Aaron Paul chatted cheerfully with the staff and customers at Hollywood Hills boutique liquor shop House of Ambrose.

— Kylie Jenner visited the House of CB flagship store on Melrose Avenue and bought the Helene jersey pants from the brand’s latest collection.

— Scheana Shay visited Sweet Flower’s newest store in Downtown L.A.

— Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein toasted in celebration of Booksmart at AllBright, a venue for women created by women, with specialty crafted cocktails provided by RedBull.

— Clive Owen and Keo Ho sipped Qui Tequila cocktails at a party at Omar’s La Boite for the new film The Song of Names.

— Ben Higgins, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Anthony Mackie attended the 12th annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic hosted at the Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne, Florida, which raised over $2 million for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.