Ex-Hockey Player Konstantin Koltsov Dead at 42 After Apparent Suicide

Konstantin Koltsov, a former Belarusian professional hockey player, has died at the age of 42.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is treating his death as an apparent suicide.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” Miami-Dade P.D. said in a statement to Us Weekly.

The department indicated “no foul play is suspected.”

In addition to his accomplished hockey career, Koltsov was dating world No. 2 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka. Koltsov was in town to support his girlfriend at the Miami Open, with Sabalenka scheduled to hit the court for her first match on Friday, March 22.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

According to Tennis Channel, Sabalenka, 25, will remain in the tournament draw but will not be doing any press.

The pair became official in June 2021 when Sabalenka posted a photo of the couple via Instagram. “It’s good to have someone who can understand my madness😅,” Sabalenka wrote alongside a snap of Koltsov kissing her cheek. “At least you won’t get bored with me, right?”

Koltsov was on hand in May 2023 when Sabalenka won the Mutua Madrid Open, which she commemorated with a picture of Koltsov and her team lifting her off the ground after her victory.

Tributes began to pour in for Koltsov following news of his death, including one from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the only NHL team he ever played for.

“The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov,” the team wrote via X on Tuesday, March 19. “The native of Belarus was the Penguins’ first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season.”

Crosby, 36, remembered his former teammate, who played 60 games with the Penguins during Crosby’s rookie year.

“He could fly,” the two-time MVP told NHL.com. “He was a powerful skater, a really strong guy and a great guy to be around. That first year, we didn’t have the best team but we had a great group and he was part of that. Obviously condolences go to his family.”

Koltsov was also a two-time Olympian, representing Belarus at both the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics.