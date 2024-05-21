Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox has been arrested as part of a major child predator sting in Jacksonville, Florida.

Maddox, 33, was taken into custody on April 28 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after interacting with an individual claiming to be an underage girl online. In reality, Maddox was speaking with undercover detectives who apprehended him in a video released on Monday, May 20.

Maddox can be seen getting hauled to the ground by a group of officers after exiting his red pickup truck before getting handcuffed. A voiceover on the video claims Maddox resisted arrest “until our K-9 got involved.”

Maddox was arrested on four felony charges including traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct.

“27 men thought they were chatting online with underage girls. Instead, they were talking to our detectives,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared via Facebook on Monday.

The individuals were arrested during a five-day sting called Operation Valiant Knights.

During a Monday police briefing, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said “the objective of this operation was to identify and arrest suspects who solicit children to engage in sexual acts using electronic devices.”

“Undercover detectives posing as children chatted online with these adults,” Waters continued. “These adults solicited sexual activity and committed to engaging in sex acts with purported minors at prearranged locations. Once these adults arrived at these locations to meet these minors, they were immediately arrested.”

Waters revealed that Maddox “traveled with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child.” His bond was set at just over $300,000, and his next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, at Duval County Courthouse.

Drafted in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Red Sox, Maddox pitched in a total of 13 career games in the majors after making his debut in June 2017.

Though he did not play any games during the 2018 season due to injury, Maddox was still awarded a ring after the Red Sox won the World Series. The ring was later listed with Heritage Auctions in November 2021, but it went unsold.

Maddox played college baseball at the University of Florida, where he began his tenure as an infielder and catcher before switching to pitcher.