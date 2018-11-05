The Boston Red Sox are celebrating their recent World Series win by spreading the wealth. Literally. The team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 28 to claim baseball’s top honor, and now they are basking in the glory of that accomplishment.

As part of the Sox post-game hoopla, several members of the team hit up L.A. nightclub Nightingale Plaza just after the win and reportedly spent around $500,000, TMZ Sports reports.

A rep for the club told Us Weekly, “Nightingale cannot comment on the exact amounts,” and also noted the receipt was “illegally obtained” by TMZ.

Still, according to the website, which got a good look at said receipt, players including Mookie Betts, Steve Pearce and J.D. Martinez blew half a million dollars on lots and lots of top-shelf booze, specifically champagne. Of the 169 total bottles of bubbly purchased, there were 48 bottles of Dom Pérignon, 43 bottles of Ace of Spades, 60 bottles of Moët & Chandon, five bottles of Veuve Clicquot, 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet, and a bottle of Cristal.

Aside from champagne, the athletes also celebrated with multiple bottles of Don Julio tequila and Belvedere vodka, as well as 11 bottles of Jameson whisky and 17 bottles of Jack Daniels.

The beverages (with taxes and other fees included) cost around $300,000, and on top of that the Sox apparently left a hefty $195,000 tip for the club’s waitstaff. Well done, big spenders!

