Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to her official autopsy report, obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, December 5, the Fulton County Medical Examiner stated that “complications of obesity [were] considered a significant condition contributing to the death.”

The documents stated that her weight, an enlarged heart and “some elevated blood indicators suggestive of prediabetes,” all contributed to her death. The autopsy noted that no recent injuries or foul play was suspected.

Mallory was found dead in her car at age 40 last month.

Mallory competed on Extreme Weight Loss season 4 in 2014, where she went from 329 pounds to 178 pounds. (The show aired on ABC for five seasons from 2011 to 2015.)

Chris Powell, Extreme Weight Loss host and trainer, remembered Mallory in a statement following her passing.

“It’s so sad that she’s gone because of who she was for so many, including myself,” Powell, 45, told People last month. “She was just an incredible person.”

He even referred to her as “one of my favorites” from the series.

“She was so spunky right off the bat, and she just danced everywhere. She was always just enrolling everyone in her positivity,” Powell’s statement continued. “It’s funny because you’re like, OK, we’ll see where this goes in two weeks… and she was still just that. Then after four weeks, she was still glowing. And then after two months I’m like, alright, she’s legitimately just a bright, shining light for everybody around her.”

Powell said Mallory “always brought [the] energy” and “owned the body positivity movement.”

“She was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was. And that in turn inspired so many other people to jump on board to accept and embrace and appreciate their bodies,” he continued. “I just loved it because she became a symbol for that for so many people.”

Even after the show ended, Malloy showcased her weight loss journey on social media.

When reflecting on her weight loss journey in 2018, Malloy explained that the “devastating” death of a sorority sister inspired her.

“She wasn’t as large as I was,” Mallory recalled at the time. “She had a heart attack. I literally was waking up every day like … this may be my last day waking up, like, I don’t know what’s going to happen for me.”