Fabolous was arrested on Wednesday, March 28, for felony aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, the Englewood Police Department in New Jersey confirms to Us Weekly.

Chief Lawrence Suffern tells Us that the 40-year-old rapper (real name John David Jackson) turned himself in to authorities by going to the local police station with his attorney around 8 p.m. He was arrested about 30 minutes later and given a court summons.

According to the chief, Fabolous’ longtime girlfriend, Emily B, called the police earlier on Wednesday after an alleged incident with the “Can’t Let You Go” rapper.

In response to the news, Fabolous’ attorney, Alberto Ebanks, told Billboard, “I’ve known Fab close to 20 years and believe he is incapable of engaging in the alleged conduct.”

The Brooklyn, New York, native and the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum, 37, began dating in 2002. They share sons Johan, 10, and Jonas, 2. Emily B (real name Emily Bustamante) is also the mother of daughter Taina Williams, 19, from a previous relationship.

