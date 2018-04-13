A new kind of mother-daughter activity. Farrah Abraham got butt injections while her little girl watched, and shared the experience in an Instagram post on Friday, April 13. In the clip, her 9-year-old daughter Sophia can be seen standing in the background holding up her phone and appearing to record the procedure.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 26, explained the butt injection process to the camera as the doctor injected the filler into her behind with a giant needle.

“We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra fillers,” Abraham said in a Snapchat filter that gave her a baby voice. “So this is really nice, easy, simple and it lasts for two years. I love this booty secret for summer.”

Abraham also shared photos of the procedure on her Instagram Story and tagged her daughter’s account.

The reality TV personality received backlash from fans in the comments of her Instagram for Sophia’s presence at the appointment.

“This is the weirdest video ever…she’s teaching her child that she needs to get work done to feel normal,” one person wrote. “Plus her dogs are in a room where she is getting shots…cringe.”

“So disappointed 👎🏻 all new low having your daughter record it and watch it. Sad. Come on Farrah. You are teaching her the wrong things in life,” another commented.

Fans have followed Abraham’s journey with her daughter since the young mother appeared on the first season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009. The My Teenage Dream Ended author starred on Teen Mom, later renamed Teen Mom OG, for seven seasons before quitting the series to pursue a career in adult entertainment.

“Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things — all that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that, regardless if it’s my own show, not on MTV anymore,” Abraham told executive producer Morgan J. Freeman on the March 12 episode of Teen Mom OG. “There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I’m only 26.”

