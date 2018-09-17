Things got heated on the Monday, September 17, episode of Face the Truth when Farrah Abraham tested positive for drugs.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom alum appeared on the reality show where she came face-to-face with her mom, Debra Danielsen, who she hadn’t seen in almost a year.

During the show, host Vivica A. Fox called out Abraham for continually wiping her nose, leading Dr. Mary Chrzanowski to pull out a pee cup asking her to take a drug test.

Later clips show Abraham and Danielsen talking through their problems — and even exchanging an emotional hug — before Fox, 54, took the two to the “Circle of Truth” for their test results.

There, Judge “Scary Mary” Chrzanowski shared the outcome of both tests, beginning with Abraham, where she revealed that her results came back positive, explaining that it could be for a barbiturate.

Though the judge explained that the tests could’ve come back positive due to something prescribed by her doctor, Abraham started to get defensive.

“I’m just a little confused of what a barbiturate is,” she stated as Fox tried to calm her down. Abraham then suggested that the show may have mixed up her and her mom’s results, which came back negative.

“I don’t think either that’s mine and I have to say did someone confuse something?” Abraham said in defense. “I have to be that blunt at this moment in my life up here, I’m sorry if it sounds so crazy. I am so laughing out loud right now.”

Fox, for her part, couldn’t hold back her frustration about Abraham’s claims that someone peed in the cup for her, while Chrzanowski chimed in. “Let’s say it’s a false positive and leave it at that,” she said. “We’re not gonna win with her.”

But Abraham wasn’t done fighting for herself: “I actually think it’s screwed up, why would your test do a false positive?”

She continued: “I’m wondering what the hell’s going on with the test. I’m going to follow up with the producers who actually initiated this. God only knows if it’s real. I don’t know. God only knows.”

The former MTV personality previously went to rehab in 2013 for alcohol abuse. She was arrested earlier this year at the Beverly Hills Hotel for battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer.

