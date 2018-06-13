Farrah Abraham was released from jail on Wednesday, June 13, following her arrest for misdemeanor battery and trespassing.

Abraham, 27, wore a green floral print dress and had her hair in a pony tail as she exited the jail. She told waiting photographers to move and then made her way back into the Sheriff’s office.

The Teen Mom OG alum, who was being held on $500 bail at the Beverly Hills Jail, cursed at law officials and accused them of “provoking her” before she was handcuffed, according to TMZ. She reportedly told authorities, “I am not resisting you” and “You’re hurting me” in footage published by the site.

Abraham was arrested for allegedly striking an employee at The Beverly Hills Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday, following a verbal altercation with guests at the Polo Lounge. Abraham reportedly hit the employee after he tried to intervene. Authorities told Us Weekly that the MTV star showed signs of intoxication during their investigation.

“At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released, Farrah will release a statement on her behalf,” the 16 and Pregnant alum’s rep said in a statement to Us on Wednesday. “Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, which is her No. 1 priority. Please remember there [are] two sides to every story.”

This incident is not Abraham’s first run-in with the law. In March 2013, she was arrested for driving under the influence in Omaha, Nebraska, and taken into custody. She pleaded guilty after making a plea deal to avoid jail time and agreed to six months of probation, a $500 fine and six months of court-mandated sobriety.

