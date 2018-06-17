No secrets here. Less than one week after Farrah Abraham was released from prison following her arrest for misdemeanor battery and trespassing, the Teen Mom OG alum spoke candidly about her experience exclusively with Us Weekly.

While walking hand-in-hand with her daughter, Sophia, at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the 27-year-old reality star opened up about explaining her arrest to the 9-year-old.

“I actually did explain everything to her. As it happens, you gotta just say unexpected things may occur and you just gotta keep your cool,” Abraham told Us on Saturday, June 16, in Santa Monica, California. “You can be so nice to a certain extent and then it’s like, ‘Whew.’ People will try to ruin your career and you do nothing to have that happen.”

She continued: “I’m just working hard and we are on track. I’m just thankful I didn’t get really in trouble because I really would’ve been sad about that, if it were my fault. “

As for what the experience was like prior to being released on Wednesday, June 13, Abraham told Us: “It was very confusing for me and I wish that no other single mom or person in the public eye has to deal with that. It’s a confusing place to be in.”

Abraham is moving on from the whole experience and explained how she will prevent this from happening in the future.

“We had to go out last night for events and I was just very strict with my team about — hey, if someone has to go to the bathroom, we’re not leaving each other alone,” the former MTV star told Us. “Always have a buddy. Don’t be left alone and don’t be out until a certain hour.”

As previously reported, Abraham had gotten into a verbal altercation with guests at the Polo Lounge, which led the hotel employee to intervene. When the employee did, the 16 and Pregnant alum reportedly struck him, leading to her arrest.

She was held on $500 bail at the Beverly Hills Jail and after being released later that same day, Abraham spoke out in a lengthy statement telling her side of the story.

“Looking great in @prettylittlething — No charges & no jail time,” she captioned a video of herself leaving prison along with a story about the arrest. “I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure & public punching bag ALL is Fair In Farrah’s world I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me — Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way.”

The post continued: “The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on… focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems. #farrahabraham.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

