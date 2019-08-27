



“Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved,” the 12-part audio documentary hosted by renowned homicide detective sergeant Colin McLaren, sheds new light on the death of Princess Diana with evidence not included in the original investigation.

The series, premiering on September 3 with a new episode released every Tuesday, features a global team of detectives, pathologists and insiders dissecting evidence, tracking down new evidence, studying audio recordings, and interviewing key players to arrive at startling new conclusions.

McLaren — known for his detective work on homicides and cold cases — leads the team in a real-time investigation in Paris, where Diana died on August 31, 1997, at age 36, following a car crash that also killed her companion Dodi Al-Fayed and Henri Paul, the driver of the car. The team will analyze the circumstances and conflicting theories surrounding her death, and they’ll find the one man with possible answers, a man who has been ordered to remain silent for 22 years.

The 12 riveting, eye-opening episodes will also delve into the world of the House of Windsor, where Diana didn’t fit into the royal family’s way of doing things from the very start of her relationship with Prince Charles, her husband from 1981 to 1996 and the father of her two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

But the series won’t be a retelling of recorded history and a rehashing of theories. Through dogged investigative reporting, meticulous sifting of evidence including official documents, eyewitness testimony and Diana’s private journals, “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” illustrates not just why one of the most famous women in the world met her tragic end, but how exactly it happened.

The podcast premieres September 3 and will launch a new episode every Tuesday after. Listen everywhere podcasts are available.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!