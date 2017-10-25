Fats Domino Dead: Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend Dies at 89

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Fats Domino died of natural causes at his private residence in Louisiana on Tuesday, October 24, the Jefferson Parish coroner’s office confirms to Us Weekly. He was 89.

The New Orleans native (real name Atoine Domino Jr.) was one of the first 10 honorees inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He sold more than 110 million records during his five-decade career thanks to hit singles such as “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Blue Monday.”

Domino was best known for his energetic performances and stunts, which included playing the piano while standing and bumping the instrument across the stage. His most popular songs perfectly blended Dixieland rhythms with his charming and dynamic voice.

The singer’s fate was initially unknown after Hurricane Katrina struck his hometown in August 2005. It was later confirmed that he and his family were rescued by boat from his home, though he lost many of his gold and platinum records, among other memorabilia and personal belongings.

Domino returned to the stage for the first time since the storm in May 2007 at Tipitina’s club in New Orleans. He faced several hardships in the years that followed, including the death of his wife of more than 50 years, Rosemary, in April 2008.

The pianist became the first rock ‘n’ roll musician to be awarded the National Medal for the Arts in 1998. He was unable to make the trip to the White House to accept the honor from then-president Bill Clinton due to his age.

Domino is survived by his eight children: Antonio, Adonica, Antoinette, Andre, Andrea, Anola, Anatole and Antoine III.

