Fetty Wap was arrested for street racing and driving while intoxicated in the early morning hours of Friday, November 3, the NYPD confirms to Us Weekly.

According to law enforcement, police spotted a black 2012 Mercedes “driving recklessly at a high rate of speed … while racing another vehicle” on Brooklyn’s Gowanus Expressway at around 1:20 a.m. ET. The car was traveling at 105 mph in a 50 mph zone.

After police stopped the vehicle, the driver was identified as the rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell.

The NYPD tells Us that the 26-year-old “presented the officers with a suspended New Jersey license, and he exhibited signs of intoxication.” He blew a .09 after consenting to a field test, and was taken into custody.

Wap is facing 15 charges: reckless endangerment, illegal speed contest, operating a motor vehicle with .08 of 1 percent alcohol, DWI, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, motor vehicle license violation, moving from lane unsafely, following too close, illegal signal, driving while alcohol impaired and four counts of a speed violation.

According to WABC, he will be arraigned in Brooklyn later on Friday.

