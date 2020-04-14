Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Apologizes After Sharing an Anti-Vax Video

Lauren Jauregui issued an apology after facing backlash for sharing an anti-vaccination video that suggested the novel coronavirus was caused by flu vaccines.

“I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally ‘anti’ anything, I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone,” the former Fifth Harmony member, 23, tweeted on Sunday, April 12. “I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions [between] you, your dr. and partner.”

I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally “anti” anything, I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

Jauregui posted the video on her Instagram Stories earlier on Sunday with the caption, “I’ve been saying this. Freedom stripping. We’ll see what’s up when we wake the f–k up.” She took it down shortly after fans called her out and noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has debunked anti-vax theories.

The “50 Foot” singer pointed out in her apology that the original video was nine minutes long and “covered a range of topics,” not all of which she condoned.

“The point that I agree w/ is that fear mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights,” she continued. “If you associate me with irresponsibility because of someone else’s beliefs, I can’t really stop you from having your opinion. But I did want to clarify and, again, apologize for any misreading of what point I agreed with. Sending love and appreciate being held accountable.”

I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions b/w you, your dr. and partner. That video is 9 mins long & covered a range of topics. The point that I agree w/ is that fear mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

If you associate me with irresponsibility because of someone else’s beliefs, I can’t really stop you from having your opinion. But I did want to clarify and, again, apologize for any misreading of what point I agreed with. Sending love and appreciate being held accountable. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

Jauregui assured fans that she is aware she has “a large platform and that it is easy to be misunderstood,” so she hoped her apology would clear “any mess up.”

I’m aware that I have a large platform and that it is easy to be misunderstood, so I hope this clears any mess up. Anyway, wishing you love, health and peace💕 goodnight! — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

Jessica Biel, Jenny McCarthy and reality stars Kristin Cavallari and Kailyn Lowry are among the other celebrities who have found themselves at the center of anti-vax scandals over the years. While McCarthy, 47, Cavallari, 33, and Lowry, 28, have defended their beliefs, Biel, 38, denied that she was “against vaccines” after being photographed with infamous anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in June 2019.

“I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians,” the 7th Heaven alum clarified via Instagram at the time.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.