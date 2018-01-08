A blaze broke out at Trump Tower in Manhattan early on Monday, January 8, Us Weekly can confirm.

“There was a small electrical fire this morning on the rooftop that has since been put out,” the NYPD told Us in a statement.

New York Police Department Chief Roger Sakowich said authorities received a call at 7:30 a.m. about a one-alarm fire on the top floor of the 58-story high rise. One firefighter was injured when when debris fell on top of him.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

The fire started in the heating and cooling unit on the roof of the skyscraper named for President Donald Trump. But by 8 a.m. the smoke had cleared.

People posted video and photos to social media, showing smoke billowing from the building where Trump, 71, filmed his reality TV show The Apprentice.

The fire — that was first noticed by U.S. Secret Service agents — remains under investigation.

President Trump’s son Eric Trump took to Twitter to thank responders. “There was a small electrical fire in the a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower,” he wrote. “The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump and 11-year-old son Barron lived in the Fifth Avenue skyscraper through the first few months of Trump’s presidency before moving into the White House in June. The three-level, $100-million penthouse features 24-karat gold-plated ceilings, moldings and glasses.

CNN reported in November 2016 that it costs New York City more than $1 million a day to protect Trump Tower.

