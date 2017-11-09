Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines Shaves His Head, Goes Bald: Photo!

Chip Gaines, is that you? The Fixer Upper star shaved his head — and seems to love it. His wife, Joanna Gaines, showed off the new bald look in an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 8.

We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

“We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts,” the mom of four shared a pic of kids rubbing his head.

The couple visited the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Chip chopped off his red locks for a good cause after fans donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House,” Joanna, 39, added on Wednesday. “We are cheering you on every step of the way.”

Last week, Chip, 42, promised that he would shave off his hair if fans got involved. “No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food—so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs—lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos,” he wrote via Instagram on November 2. “Donate to St. Jude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I’ll buzz it all off.”

As previously reported, the HGTV stars announced in September that Fixer Upper would end after its fifth season, which premieres this month.

