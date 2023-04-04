Fleetwood Mac Member Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed: Details

Christine McVie’s cause of death has reportedly been revealed following her death in November 2022 at age 79.

The former Fleetwood Mac keyboardist died of an ischemic stroke, according to her death certificate obtained by The Blast. An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. According to the American Stroke Association, it accounts for about 87 percent of all strokes.

The document also noted that McVie had a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” meaning that cancer had spread throughout her body but the original tumor site couldn’t be identified. The certificate lists the cancer as the musician’s secondary cause of death.

McVie’s family announced late last year that the rock icon died after an undisclosed illness. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” a rep said in a November 2022 statement. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

The remaining members of Fleetwood Mac later released a statement paying tribute to their friend and colleague, who joined the band in 1970. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the group said at the time. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Stevie Nicks, for her part, said that she only found out her bandmate was ill days before her death. “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” the “Edge of Seventeen” singer, 74, said in a handwritten note shared via Instagram in November 2022. “I didn’t even know she was ill … until late Saturday night.”

The Grammy winner went on to say that she wanted to go to London to visit McVie, but was “told to wait.” Nicks then shared lyrics from the Haim song “Hallelujah,” explaining that she wanted to sing it to her friend if she got to see her. “I always knew I would need these words one day,” the American Horror Story alum added.

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac after marrying bassist John McVie in 1968. The duo split in 1976, and their tumultuous breakup served as partial inspiration for the band’s classic 1977 album, Rumours.

After a lengthy hiatus from the group, Christine rejoined Fleetwood Mac in early 2014 and traveled with them for their On With the Show tour. The tour reunited the group’s most famous lineup: Christine, John, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham and Nicks.

In June 2022, Christine told Rolling Stone that she wasn’t sure she’d ever go on tour again because of her health. “I don’t feel physically up for it,” she said at the time. “I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem, which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak.”