Paying tribute. Christine McVie’s former bandmate Stevie Nicks honored the late musician with handwritten message shared via social media.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” the “Edge of Seventeen” singer, 74, began in her note, posted via Instagram on Wednesday, November 30. “I didn’t even know she was ill … until late Saturday night.”

The American Horror Story alum explained that she wanted to go to London to visit her fellow Fleetwood Mac member, but was “told to wait.” Nicks then shared lyrics from the Haim song “Hallelujah,” explaining that she wanted to sing it to McVie if she got to see her. “I always knew I would need these words one day,” the “Wild Heart” songstress added.

“I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now,” read the lyrics Nicks shared in her post. “You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out /You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair, running with me through the field / Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer signed off with the message, “See you on the other side, my love.”

McVie’s family confirmed her passing on Wednesday, telling fans that the keyboardist died “peacefully” earlier that day after a “short illness.” In a statement, they added: “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

After the announcement, the remaining members of Fleetwood Mac issued a joint statement paying tribute to their former colleague. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band’s statement read. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

The “Don’t Stop” songwriter joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after marrying bassist John McVie. The duo split in 1976, but Christine was with the band off and on until her death. Nicks, for her part, joined the group in 1975 with then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham.