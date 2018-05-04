Tarek El Moussa is suffering from yet another health scare. The 36-year-old Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Thursday, May 3, to reveal the details of his latest battle.

“Awful news … life has been going so well and I’ve been so happy and healthy! Unfortunately….I injured my back again …. it’s very scary,” the real estate agent wrote alongside a photo of himself sitting on an MRI machine table.

He continued to reflect on the last time he got injured, which led to a 50 pound weight gain and added that he “was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain.”

The post continued: “Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was. Last time I hurt my back it took me a year and a half to recover. As of today I can barely walk … I honestly can’t even believe this is happening, I feel like it’s a bad dream that I will wake up from.”

But just like his past struggles with cancer, the father of two isn’t looking to give up. “I will be truthful and say I’m very down because of this,” he concluded. “It is going to take a lot of positivity and strength to go through this a second time. I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support. T.”

El Moussa — who was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013 before finding out weeks later he was also suffering from testicular cancer — opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in December 2017 about his diagnoses. “No joke, I thought I was going to die,” he told Us at the time. “I was like, ‘Two cancers?’”

He also revealed that his then-wife, Christina El Moussa, was a big support system throughout his treatment. “She helped me out a lot. She made sure I took all my meds and she had to make certain meals for me,” he told Us.

The former couple announced their split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage but continue to amicably coparent their two children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

