Oh, to be part of The Money Team! Floyd Mayweather flew all the way to Iceland for just one night simply to take photos — for Instagram.

“Floyd flew to Iceland on a private jet to take pictures for Instagram. He flew back right after that,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 2. “It’s just him and some members of his team. He didn’t even spend the night.”

Seems as though the trip was a successful one. The professional boxer, 41, took to the app to show off some off some great views from the Blue Lagoon — and there’s no question why it’s one of the 25 wonders of the world. “Life is all about experiencing different things. So, I decided to come check out Iceland. It is one of the most sought out countries for hot springs,” he captioned a video. “What better place than the Blue Lagoon to experience first while in Iceland.” In another shot, he poses in the geothermal spa with cream on his face. In another captioned, “I’m on paycation!!! It’s always gang green,” the boxing promoter poses with piles of cash.

Mayweather can afford spontaneous trips across the country. His August 2017 fight against Conor McGregor — dubbed “the fight of the century” — earned him more than $275 million and in April, Forbes named him the No. 1 celebrity earner in 2018. That wasn’t his first time on the Forbes list — in 2013, he also secured the first spot thanks to $300 million worth of earnings.

Clearly it was a short trip: a day after posting the photos, he was hanging out in Paris, France.

