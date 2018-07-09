Something to squeak about! Summer is heating up and dogs all over are basking in the sun and craving a long game of fetch with their favorite toy.

Though many stuffed animals made for pets are easily torn up with love after just a few minutes, Fluff & Tuff has made the most adorable — and durable — plushies for your pup.

The brand, which was founded in 2010, has given Us Weekly the first-hand look at how well-designed the toys are with donations for both Us Rescue Me segments and puppy cam activations.

Whether your pooch is a tough guy who rips and tears through anything given to him, or your sweet angel canine enjoys a snuggle-sesh with their stuffed animal while you’re away at work, these machine-washable toys are perfect for both.

The violet unicorn look will be a hit at the beach, the dog park or simply in your backyard. Other design options include a sloth, a rabbit, a colorful stingray and a cute teddy bear and range in size from extra-small for toy breeds to bigger toys for larger dogs.

The products are all made with double-stitched seams, non-toxic filling and long-lasting squeakers to ensure the safety of your four-legged friend.

The company’s owners, Chris and Ellen Lawson, tested their products with their own research & development team of two rescue pups, a pit bull mix named Georgia and a hound mix called Harry.

Fluff & Tuff products can be found on ShopDogandCo.com, an online brick-and-mortar shop.

