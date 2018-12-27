It’s over. Forest Whitaker and his wife, Keisha Nash, are going their separate ways after 22 years of marriage.

The Black Panther star, 57, filed for divorce on Thursday, December 27, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly, and cited irreconcilable differences. He also expressed his desire to not pay spousal support and for each party to separately handle their own legal fees. The Blast was the first to report the news.

Whitaker and Nash, 46, met while starring as onscreen lovers in the 1994 flick Blown Away. They tied the knot two years later in a romantic ceremony in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and welcomed two daughters together, Sonnet, 22, and True, 20. The How It Ends actor also is dad to son Ocean, 28, from a previous marriage, while Nash has a 27-year-old daughter, Autumn, from a former relationship.

The split news comes days after Whitaker tweeted about spending the holidays with his family. “Christmas is a celebration of solidarity — a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyonds are based on sharing joy,” he wrote on Tuesday, December 25. “#MerryChristmas to you all!”

In 2009, he also opened up about his parenting style, telling Parade that he considers himself a “tough love” kind of dad. “They come to me when they’re trying to slip something by,” he told the publication at the time, noting that Nash was “must stronger” with their children. “I have to always take a pause when they come and say, ‘Hey dad, is it OK if we do this? So I just look at them, like, ‘Have you talked to your mom about that?’ They know I’m the easy one.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!