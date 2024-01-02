Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha Nash’s Cause of Death Revealed

Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife Keisha Nash’s cause of death has been revealed nearly one month after her passing.

Nash died from “alcoholic liver disease,” according to her death certificate, obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, January 2. Per the report, Nash suffered from the disease “for years” and “acute renal failure” — a symptom of anorexia — was “another significant factor” that led to her death.

TMZ broke the news early last month that Nash had died at age 51. She and Whitaker, 62, were married for 22 years. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2018 that he had filed for divorce. Whitaker and Nash shared two daughters, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25. (Nash was also the mother of Autumn, 33, from a past relationship and Whitaker is the father of son Ocean, 34, from a previous marriage.)

“The funniest, brightest and most beautiful in the entire universe. I love you mom and nothing will ever change that. I already feel you in my heart, your power, your glow, your fierceness,” True shared via Instagram following the news of her mom’s December 2023 passing. “It’s going to be hard to navigate this world without you physically, although you’re now my most powerful angel, I know you’ll guide me through this life.”

She continued, “I miss everything about you, I miss the laughter. Thank you for being you. Thank you for Everything My butterfly, my lady bug, my mom I love you 🖤.”

True also shared a tribute to her mom via her Instagram Story.

“Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of Nash at the time. “The most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Whitaker,has not publicly spoken about his ex-wife’s death.

He and Nash met in 1994 when they starred as lovers in the movie Blown Away. They were married by 1996.

“I had seen him in A Rage in Harlem,” Nash told Ebony in a past interview. “Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”

The exes cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their 2018 split, with Whitaker expressing his desire not to pay spousal support, court documents obtained by Us stated. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.