Former Bachelor star Matt Grant married his girlfriend, Rebecca Moring, in London on Thursday, December 28, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The couple, who announced their engagement in January 2017, had an intimate wedding ceremony that far exceeded their expectations, Grant tells Us exclusively. “Neither of us are particularly religious, but the service was probably one of our favorite parts,” he says. “A small chapel beside this historic building. We were both surprised at how happy and emotional that service made us both feel.”

Grant says the wedding was “spectacular — for a variety of reasons” telling Us, “First, I married the love of my life. The second was that we were having terrible British weather and it was raining on Christmas Day. It was raining on Boxing Day. When I say it was raining, it was torrential. It was gray skies. It was dark and depressing.”

“The heavens opened on the morning of our wedding day and it was just one of those the beautiful crisp winter days. It was blue skies and the sun was so strong that you could really feel it on your skin,” he adds. “It lit up this old 13th-century building and it was already going to be beautiful, but just to have the sun light up the building it just made it extra special.”

The newlywed also couldn’t help but gush over his stunning bride: “She had [on] what appeared to be a vintage dress, a really classic, beautiful dress. She just looked mesmerizing.”

As for who witnessed the nuptials, Grant tells Us that none of his Bachelor buddies flew in — and joked that ex Shayne Lamas “couldn’t make it.”

Grant starred on season 12 of The Bachelor in 2008. The season was also known as The Bachelor: London Calling, as he was ABC’s first (and only) British Bachelor. During the finale, Grant proposed to Lamas, but they announced their split in July 2008.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

