Ralf Schumacher has come out as gay, sharing a photo of his partner on social media.

“The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything,” Schumacher, 49, wrote via Instagram, on Sunday, July 14, in German. His caption was paired with a photo of himself and his boyfriend, Etienne, embracing each other while watching a sunset.

In another post via Instagram on Monday, July 15, the German native, brother of seven-time F1 champ Michael Schumacher, thanked his followers for the outpouring of support after publicizing his relationship. “Many thanks for the many congratulations and comments. We are very happy and thank you all😊🙏,” Ralf wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the French businessman.

Carmen Geiss, German actress and Ralf’s friend, gushed over the driver’s relationship in the comments, saying, “You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine. After 2 years you can finally show your love to the world.”

The actress further praised her friend’s relationship in a heartfelt post shared via Instagram on Sunday, saying that he had finally shared his sexuality with her. “I want to tell you about a person who plays a very special role in my life,” she wrote. “For many years I have known and love him infinitely. His presence in my life is a blessing, and our deep connection has only grown stronger over the years.”

Geiss went on to write that coming out was “an act of liberation and self-acceptance” for Ralf.

“It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence,” she continued. “His outing is not only a personal triumph but a sign that he is finally able to live and love his true identity without fear or shame.”

Ralf, who won six Formula 1 Grand Prixs throughout his career between 1997 and 2007, married German actress Cora Brinkmann in 2001, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, David Schumacher. The couple divorced in 2015.

David, for his part, also commented a message of support on his dad’s coming out post. “I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if [they are] a man or a woman,” David, who is also a racer like his father, wrote. “I am 100% behind you Dad and wish you all the best and congratulations.”