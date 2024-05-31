Former NBA Player Drew Gordon Dead at 33

Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward for the Philadelphia 76ers and the older brother of the Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon, has died at age 33.

The Nuggets’ official X account paid tribute to Gordon in a post shared late Thursday, May 30.

“The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon,” reads a graphic posted via X. “Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones.”

“Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time,” the post concludes.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

ESPN reports that Gordon was involved in a car accident in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, per his agent, Calvin Andrews.

Us Weekly has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau and Andrews for comment.

Gordon was considered a standout collegiate athlete, playing for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) between 2008 to 2009, and later for the University of New Mexico between 2010 and 2012.

After college, Gordon went unselected in the 2012 NBA draft. He later got a shot with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.

According to CBS, Gordon played nine games for the 76ers during the 2014-15 season before being waived in December 2014.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Following his brief stint in the NBA, Gordon began playing internationally for teams in France, Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Japan.

Gordon announced his retirement from professional basketball in July 2023.

“Thank you basketball for all that you have given me! I have given you my all over the years, I’m retiring on my jersey year,” he shared via X.

Thank you basketball for all that you have given me! I have given you my all over the years, I’m retiring on my jersey year. Thank you to all the fans, friends and family that have supported me along my journey!! Next chapter it is! Goodbye 32 hello 33 — drew gordon (@xtraGORDONary32) July 12, 2023

“Thank you to all the fans, friends and family that have supported me along my journey!! Next chapter it is! Goodbye 32 hello 33,” he added.

In March, Gordon shared that he found it difficult to watch basketball games as a spectator after playing professionally for so long.

“After playing for so long it’s tough to just WATCH hoop.. now I analyze everything offense ..defense.. players strengths and weaknesses.. coaching styles .. the bench .. right read.. wrong read… yall get it,” he wrote via X.