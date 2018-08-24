Former Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft has died at age 36. Carlin-Kraft was found strangled in her Philadelphia-area apartment bedroom on Wednesday, August 22, after police arrived around 9:15 p.m. to conduct a welfare check, according to the Associated Press.

Sources told the local ABC affiliate 6ABC that surveillance video from the night before she was found shows a man following the model into her building. Law enforcement officials believe the man jumped off her balcony as his form of exiting.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania is currently conducting an investigation. A statement from the DA obtained by NBC News also revealed the death to be a murder: “An autopsy performed at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was ligature strangulation and manner of death homicide.”

Officials say that there “doesn’t appear to be any current concern” for residents of the Ardmore, Pennsylvania area.

Carlin-Kraft’s Model Mayhem page lists work credits including, Vanity Fair, Maxim Magazine, Victoria’s Secret, Redkin, L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Playboy, QVC, Smashbox makeup and more. She gushed over her work in her bio saying, “I did a tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond hollywood glamour.”

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Lower Merion Police Department or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!