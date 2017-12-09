Former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy is claiming that President Donald Trump attempted to kiss her on the lips during a meeting in 2005. The TV personality, 48, appeared on the radio show Mornin’ With Bill Schulz, on Friday, December 8, and talked about the incident that she alleges took place at Trump Tower while the former Celebrity Apprentice host was already married to Melania Trump.

“He took me for lunch at Trump Tower, just us two. He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there, rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips,” she said. “I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, my god.’” She later went to meet a friend and Trump invited them both back to The Apprentice set, which he was hosting at the time. “And everything was copacetic after that.”

“I was surprised that he went for the lips. But I didn’t feel threatened,” she said. “He took me out to lunch to talk about maybe me doing something with The Apprentice. He used to watch Fox & Friends, the show I was hosting on the weekend. Whatever, everything was fine. It was a weird moment. He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”

Huddy added that Trump, 71, appeared on her Fox News show years later and joked about the incident. “Trump was a guest and he came on stage. He said, to the audience and producers, not on camera, ‘I tried hitting on her but she blew me off.’ He was laughing,” she shared. “At the time I was not offended by it, I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss. Maybe he thought, ‘She’s been out to lunch with me and maybe she is interested.’”

She added: “Now I have matured I think I would say, ‘Woah, no,’ but at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked. I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses. The elevator incident and the lunch was 2005 or 2006.” (Trump married third wife Melania in January 2005.)

Huddy previously filed a complaint against former colleague Bill O’Reilly for inappropriate behavior, and Trump spoke out in support of the TV host, 68, who was fired in April this year amid a series of sexual harassment allegations. “When all the stuff came out about Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump was one of the people who said, ‘I don’t believe this happened and I don’t believe he did it,’” she said. “I was actually very disappointed in Trump, I thought, ‘You know what, f–k you.’ He [Trump] has met me a bunch of times and he knows I am not [a liar].”

A White House official denied Huddy’s allegations to Page Six.

