Hush-hush. Sean Hannity and his now-ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, announced that they quietly divorced after 26 years of marriage.

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill,” the former couple’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 3. “They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected.”

A source confirms to Us that the Fox News host, 58, and the former journalist, 57, finalized their divorce more than a year prior to their announcement. They remain on good terms and continue to have family dinners and attend their kids’ tennis tournaments.

Hannity and Rhodes married in January 1993 and share two children: son Patrick, 21, and daughter Merri, 18.

The Hannity host has credited the University of Alabama graduate with helping him launch his career as a conservative political commentator. She most recently worked as an editor on his Fox News show.

Hannity dedicated his 2002 book, Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty Over Liberalism, to Rhodes and their children.

“The most important acknowledgment I make is to my family — my wife, Jill, and my two children, Patrick and Kelly, to whom I dedicate this book,” he wrote at the time. “They are the ones who put up with the long work hours I needed to invest in this project. They are the ones who make it worth doing — and who make my life complete and happy on more levels than I can explain. I am blessed to have them in my life.”

The former Hannity & Colmes cohost, who is close friends with President Donald Trump, launched his broadcasting career in 1989 at University of California, Santa Barbara. He joined Fox News in 1996 and has since become one of the most-watched cable news hosts, although he has stirred controversy numerous times for promoting conspiracy theories and falsehoods.

Page Six was first to report the news.