Did Tom Brady Sign a $375 Million Post-Retirement Analyst Deal? Fox Says …

Breaking records on and off the field? Fox spoke out about the reported $375 million deal Tom Brady signed to become the network’s lead NFL analyst once he retires from football for good.

“It is entirely up to him for when he chooses to retire and move into what will be an exciting and stellar television career. That is up to him to make that choice when he sees fit,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, May 10, while announcing the news. “Not only [will Brady] call our biggest NFL games, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom is committed to joining the Fox team, and we wish him the best in this upcoming season.”

Shortly after the news broke, the New York Post reported that Brady, 45, would earn nearly $400 million for the gig over the course of 10 years. However, Fox refuted the number in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday: “What has been reported isn’t an accurate description of the deal and we have not released details beyond what was disclosed on our quarterly earnings call.”

In February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced plans to retire after over 20 years in the NFL. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

He continued: “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Just seven weeks later, however, the athlete revealed that he decided to reverse his retirement decision and return to the game. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote via Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The quarterback — who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 — has not shared his plans beyond the 2022-2023 football season.

Brady’s return to the NFL was met with messages of support and excitement from his fans and famous friends. “Here we go again!” his wife, Gisele Bündchen, wrote in the comments of his Instagram post in March. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

