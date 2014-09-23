Bienvenue en France, lovers! Happily Divorced actress Fran Drescher is now happily married and honeymooning overseas in Paris, France, with her new husband, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.

The Nanny alum, 56, was spotted strolling hand-in-hand with her scientist love on Sunday, Sept. 21, two weeks to the day after their surprise wedding. Drescher wore a fitted black tank dress and flip-flops; Ayyadurai wore a polo shirt and khaki shorts.

As previously reported, the actress said "I do" on Sunday, Sept. 7, tweeting afterward, "Surprise!!!!! We got married!" Her groom — who has been credited with inventing e-mail — later offered more details, adding, "We had a wonderful wedding. The Hindu swamiji did Ganesha, Murugan, and Lakshmi mantras. Very auspicious."

Ten days after the nuptials, Drescher was still very much in the throes of newlywed bliss. "We are so joyfully happy. We laugh all the time," she captioned a picture of herself with her husband on Sept. 17. "We r so blessed."

An hour or so later, she wrote that she was signing off to go on her honeymoon. Since then, there have been sporadic updates about the couple's adventures in France — for example, eating brunch at an "amazing little rustic country organic gem in an alley off Rue St. Peres" or dining at the new Shangri-la Hotel.

"Every day is a celebration with Fran," Ayyadurai previously told The Huffington Post. "Every day is almost a romantic hangout with her. We're always laughing, always enjoying ourselves."

