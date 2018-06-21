Get your ears ready: one of TV’s most memorable voices could be returning. The Nanny will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, and Fran Drescher is up to bring the series back!

“People really love the show. It’s unreal,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 18. With so many revivals in the works, she then revealed that she and her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, who cocreated the series with her, “are talking about it.”

The original series featured Fran as Fran Fine, a nanny to three children of millionaire producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). The series ended with the two getting married and having children.

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later,” the actress, 60, added. “We can’t just pick up where we left off. But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.”

That bend would also feature her character being more involved in social issues. “All kinds of things from environmental issues, to health, to civil liberties, that’s what I think Fran would be doing now — opening her big Queens mouth for the greater good,” the Broadway alum said.

Some fans have suggested that The Nanny return to replace the Roseanne reboot, which was recently canceled. “I’m not mad at that suggestion,” she told ET. “I mean, I’m waiting to get the call.”

The Nanny originally ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999. Reruns now air on Nick at Nite.

