The Nanny Cast Where Are They Now

Following a successful run on CBS, The Nanny and its cast solidified a place for themselves in the industry.

The sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1999, focused on Fran and her adventures while being a nanny for three children. Over time, Fran (Fran Drescher) and her employer Maxwell (Charles Shaughnessy) begin to fall in love and developed a romantic relationship by the end of the series.

Drescher, who continued to find fame after playing the titular role in The Nanny, has been outspoken about her interest in a possible revival.

“It’s all coming together in a really healthy way. Once [another one of my projects] has legs and it’s up on its feet, then we may re-explore doing the Nanny reboot. Right now it’s really found a very happy, comfortable place on HBO Max,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 . “How I looked on that show would be how I would want The Nanny to look if we ever did a reboot. We’re actually going out with a different show for me right now. And we’ll see. If that doesn’t sell then maybe the timing will be right to revisit bringing The Nanny back on TV.”

The Niania star added: “Either with the original cast or with a whole new cast and bring it into the moment and just redo it in a more contemporary way that’s no longer in the ’90s but in the 2020s. There’s a lot of possibility where that’s concerned.”

At the time, Drescher noted her hope that the “global message” of the show continues to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

“It doesn’t matter what you look like or what you speak like, it’s what’s in your heart that counts. And I think that that message is probably more important today than ever,” she explained. “And to treat kids respectfully and honor them as human beings and not talk down to them is important. To be tolerant of those who don’t happen to be like you is a daily practice. To make kindness and compassion your compass is really also a daily practice and the reason why we are on this earth.”

Over the years, Drescher has been instrumental in several reunions between the cast members.

In 2004, the TV special The Nanny Reunion: A Nosh to Remember brought back many of the main stars to discuss their time on the show. Drescher’s short-lived talk show The Fran Drescher Show also included appearances from Daniel Davis and Peter Marc Jacobson in 2010.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Drescher staged a virtual table read of the first episode to help entertain those staying at home amid the health crisis.

Scroll down to see what The Nanny cast has been up to: