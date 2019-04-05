Frances Bean Cobain Talks Suicide Prevention on Anniversary of Dad's Death

Frances Bean Cobain spoke out about suicide prevention on the 25th anniversary of her father Kurt Cobain’s death.

“If you are struggling with your mental health and need someone to talk to please do not be afraid to reach out to your friends, neighbors, parents, counselors, teachers or even strangers on the internet,” the 26-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 5.

She continued: “Needing help is not weakness. Lets end the stigma and shame towards the struggle with mental health.”

Frances also included a phone number and a link to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In an earlier post, she shared what appeared to be a black-and-white photo of her dad as a kid.

The Nirvana frontman died by suicide at age 27 in April 1994. His body was discovered at his Seattle home days later. Kurt and singer Courtney Love wed in February 1992. Frances was the couple’s only child.

The visual artist paid tribute to her late father in February 2017. “Today would have been your 50th birthday,” her handwritten note, which she shared via Instagram, read. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.”

She concluded: “Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

Frances’ ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, sued Love, 54, in May 2018. He claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that the Hole singer had people “attempt to murder” him in order to retrieve Kurt’s guitar.

He alleged in the papers that three men “did burglarize, rob, assault, batter, sexually batter, kidnap, and attempt to murder [him]” at his West Hollywood home in June 2016, adding: “The primary objective of their conspiracy was to locate and take possession of a guitar believed to be worth millions of dollars, which was gifted to Silva, by [Frances], on January 8, 2014, six months prior to their June 29, 2014, marriage.”

Frances and Love reconciled in 2015 after a strained relationship in her teens.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

