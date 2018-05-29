Frances Bean Cobain ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, is suing her mother, Courtney Love, claiming she had people “attempt to murder” him to get back the late Kurt Cobain’s guitar, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Silva, who was married to Frances from 2014 until their divorce was finalized last year, filed the suit against Love on May 25 for an alleged accident from June 2016. He claims in the documents that Britney Spears’ controversial ex-manager Sam Lutfi and two other men “did burglarize, rob, assault, batter, sexually batter, kidnap, and attempt to murder [him]” at his West Hollywood home.

“The primary objective of their conspiracy was to locate and take possession of a guitar believed to be worth millions of dollars, which was gifted to Silva, by [Frances], on January 8, 2014, six months prior to their June 29, 2014 marriage,” the documents allege.

TMZ reported earlier this month that the former couple’s divorce was finally settled, six months after it was finalized, and one of the conditions of the settlement was Kurt’s Martin guitar, which he played during an MTV Unplugged performance in November 1993, months before his death by suicide in April 1994.

Silva also makes other accusations in the lawsuit, including claims that the three men who allegedly attacked him also attacked his mother. He also alleges that Lutfi delivered “narcotics and illicit benzodiazepines” to Frances.

“The narcotics and illicit benzodiazepine were hidden to ensure Silva was unaware of the secret drug-related business relationship between Lutfi and [Frances],” the documents read.

Frances is the only child of Love and Kurt, who were married from 1992 until the Nirvana rocker’s death in 1994.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!