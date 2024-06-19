Francesca Farago isn’t living in the past — and is completely “content” with her and partner Jesse Sullivan’s relationship as they prepare to welcome their twins.

When asked if any of her exes have reached out to “wish her well” after announcing her pregnancy in April, Farago, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly that she has kept her distance from her former flings.

“I had a few of them sliding in the DMs, but it definitely just gets moved into the general box. I don’t really answer. I have all my exes’ numbers blocked on my phone,” Farago said. “I did it probably two years ago. I was like, there’s just no need for any of this. I’m just so content and all that stuff’s just in my past.”

Farago has been romantically linked to many notable names, including Bachelorette alum Jef Holm, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, YouTuber Tana Mongeau and more.

Revisiting the past feels “icky” to Farago, who would rather focus on her present with Sullivan, 34. The pair got engaged in April 2023 and announced that Farago was pregnant with twins one year later. (Farago and Sullivan, who is transgender, did not reveal whose egg they used to conceive and plan to keep the identity of their sperm donor a secret until their twins are born.)

Farago has been candid with her fans and followers about conceiving via IVF, and she revealed to Us that “the biggest surprise has been feeling the movement” of her babies.

“You hear about it and you hear people talk about it and Jesse’s talked about it, but when it’s actually happening to you, it’s just the most surreal feeling,” Farago, who was 15 weeks pregnant while speaking with Us, said. “And I think the scariest part is there are so many things that can go wrong and so many things that you have to be aware of that I had no idea.”

The Too Hot to Handle alum is experiencing the magic of the road to motherhood, but she admitted there have been ups and downs amid her high-risk pregnancy.

Farago was hoping to be “in the clear” after the first trimester once there is a lower risk for miscarriage, but she explained, “With twins and with IVF, the scary zone is until you’re 35 weeks. Until then, there are still so many things that can go wrong. So, it’s just been a lot and it’s scary, but I have to just remember to be positive and that everything’s going to be OK.”

The Perfect Match alum is staying positive, thinking ahead to her babies’ arrival — and doing plenty of shopping in the meantime.

“I think looking at baby clothes makes me feel very content and happy and very excited,” she said of how she copes with the uncertainty. “And then just thinking about them actually being here … That’s just what I’ve been focusing on is the future and then all the cute baby clothes because baby clothes are so cute. Every time I see a picture of baby clothes, I die on the inside and I just can’t wait because we get to dress two babies, so we get to put them in little matching outfits and there are little teddy bear outfits and it’s just insanely cute.”

It’s no secret Farago loves fashion, and she’s the founder of Farago the Label, a sustainable swimwear brand using ethically sourced, 100 percent biodegradable nylon fabrics. While she got her start on reality TV, Farago puts all of her energy into creating the perfect swimsuits.

“I try to make all my swimsuits very inclusive for every body type,” Farago told Us about her brand. “So, when I’m designing one, first I’ll try it on and make sure I like it, and then I’ll get every friend that I have in my area, I’ll send them one and I’m, can you try this on? Send me a video. What would you change? How do you think the cuts should be different? I really try to make it perfect on every body type.”