Choosing her own future. Francia Raisa gushed about the next chapter of her life after celebrating her birthday — and the actress is not letting outside expectations influence her happiness.

“I don’t know what epiphany I went through. I don’t know what I was smoking, but I am awake and life is beautiful,” the How I Met Your Father star, 34, shared during an interview on E! News‘ Daily Pop on Monday, August 15. “I started being a lot more selfish. I started being a lot more self-aware.”

Raisa discussed how taking time out to “be alone” helped her state of mind, adding, “I am just happy. My friends have noticed that I am the happiest I have ever been and I matured a lot. So if 33 was this great, how great is 34 going to be?”

The California native also took to social media on Monday to elaborate on her decision to prioritize herself. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I’m grateful that it didn’t take a partner to get me here,” she tweeted. “I’m a better version of myself & I’m confident I’ll be a better partner because of my internal happiness. I feel like my life just started & I’m not ready 2let go of this freedom yet 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Raisa’s insightful commentary comes after she recently clapped back at assumptions that her life wasn’t fulfilling because she didn’t have children.

“I am in my mid 30’s and do not have kids or a partner. That does not mean I wake up whenever i want. That does not mean I go 2 sleep late & party all night,” she wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, August 9. “That does not mean I constantly have free time nor does that mean that my time is not as valuable as someone with a family.”

The Grown-ish alum later returned to the platform to address the outpouring of support she received, tweeting on Thursday, August 11, “Wow! I didn’t expect such encouraging and positive feedback from my last post. I have to be honest I was scared to tweet it and I’m so grateful i did. It’s encouraging to me to know I’m not alone. Team 30’s, single, and enjoying life! HELL YES! 💃🏻.”

Following her birthday late last month, Raisa didn’t shy away from sharing her excitement about getting older. “Before fully letting July go I have to say THANK YOU to everyone that made me feel so special and loved!” she wrote alongside several Instagram snaps of her in a red bikini. “Thank you to all of YOU who wrote me and took time out of your day for me. I feel beyond loved and I’m so excited for this next year ❤️.”

