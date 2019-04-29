Frankie Muniz ‘Did Talk’ About Eloping With Fiancee Paige Price

Small and intimate — that’s what Dancing With the Stars: Juniors host Frankie Muniz and fiancée Paige Price are envisioning for their big day.

“It’s going to be small,” the Malcolm in the Middle alum, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas earlier this week. “We are both … simple. Neither of us wants anything giant.”

Muniz joked that since the two mainly work and hang out with each other, it wouldn’t be a large affair even if they wanted it to. “We really don’t have many friends,” he said.

In fact, the actor said he and the model, 27, even considered eloping while in Vegas! “There is a wedding chapel here at Aria and we were like, maybe. … We did talk about it.”

Instead, the entrepreneur, who has yet to finalize a wedding date, settled on “a really cool plan” for this summer that will help them hammer things out. “As soon as we get on that it will allow us to make our [wedding] plan,” he revealed.

Muniz explained: “We’ve kind of changed our plans so many times because we have so much going on in our lives. We own a store in Scottsdale and it’s so crazy … We are always at the store. So we’ve been trying to figure it out.”

The pair began dating in 2016. Muniz revealed on an October 9 episode of DWTS that Price had been helping him cope with memory loss he may have sustained from driving accidents.

“I’ve had a lot of concussions. I’ve had nine concussions, which I think if I was a ballplayer, I wouldn’t be allowed to play anymore,” he said in a pre-taped video clip for the show.

“I get sad at the thought of losing my memory, because I know that I do,” he said. “So she writes literally in detail — she’s a writer too, so it works — like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”

Price announced their engagement on Instagram in November with a gallery of photos from the race car driver’s proposal. “When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams,” she wrote. “You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. … I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife.”

With reporting by Ryan Slattery

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!