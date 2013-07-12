Freida Pinto Makes Dev Patel Watch Himself on The Newsroom

Freida Pinto couldn't make it to the Season 2 premiere of The Newsroom in Hollywood July 10, but that doesn't mean the actress isn't proud of her boyfriend Dev Patel, who plays blogger Neal Sampat on the HBO drama. In fact, the show's young star told Us Weekly that his girlfriend of four years is a devoted viewer.

"She's a big fan of the show," Patel, 23, said of Pinto, 28. "It's kind of unbearable for me to watch myself, so she kind of force-feeds it. She's up every Sunday watching it. She's really supportive."

Patel said his girlfriend (whom he met while shooting 2008's Slumdog Millionaire) sometimes helps him rehearse his lines. "She kind of knows the episode and then will say, 'Wait, you did it better in the bathroom the other day,'" the actor laughed.

In The Newsroom's second season, Patel's character becomes heavily involved in covering the Occupy Wall Street movement. "It's exciting. It is!" the actor told Us. "That's the big thing — getting away from the computers and the fake typing and actually being out in New York City is amazing. We shoot a lot of it in L.A. and we do all the exteriors in New York, so to be able to go out there and shoot in New York City — for me coming from London, it was on my bucket list to be able to say I shot in New York City, The Big Apple! It was really cool."

While it may have been exhilarating to shoot, Patel's character may face some serious repercussions. "I don't know how much I can give away," he teased, "but he latches onto the Occupy Wall Street movement and it's a big deal for him."

The Newsroom's second season premieres Sunday, July 14, at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.

