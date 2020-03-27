An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit against French Montana on Thursday, March 26, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a house party, Variety reports.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said she went to the rapper’s Hidden Hills, California, home at approximately 6 a.m. on March 28, 2018, after hanging out with him and his business partner Mansour Bennouna at a recording studio. She claimed the two men convinced her to take a shot at the party even though she didn’t want to, and she blacked out soon after.

Doe recalled being in a bedroom and seeing several men, including Montana, coming in and out of the room. She said in the suit that she was incapacitated and unable to give consent. When she regained consciousness around 1:30 p.m., Bennouna was allegedly holding and rubbing her.

The woman claimed in the lawsuit that she had pain her pelvic area and believed she had been raped while intoxicated. She left the house and went to a nearby hospital for a rape kit, which confirmed the presence of semen, according to Variety. She said she also reported the alleged incident to the police.

Doe alleged that Montana, 35, and Bennouna have “a long-standing practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women at bars, and inviting them back to the Hidden Hills house … with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, without any regard to whether or not they consented, or were able to consent,” per The Blast.

The woman filed the paperwork against Montana, Bennouna and the Grammy nominee’s company, Coke Boy Records. She is seeking damages for extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression.

Us Weekly has reached out to Montana’s rep and Bennouna for comment.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.