Mourning the loss of a friend. French Montana opened up about Mac Miller’s death from an accidental drug overdose in an interview on Tuesday, November 6, and revealed he wished he was with Miller that night in hopes he could’ve prevented it.

“Honestly, I think Mac Miller was doing the same thing every other artist was doing out there,” Montana, 33, said during a Raq Rants interview before reflecting on the 2016 documentary, Stopped Making Excuses, in which they appeared together.

“If you’ve seen the video that me and him did, I’m like, ‘Yo, bro, you’re overdoing it.’ But that was him way before,” the hip-hop artist continued. “Sometimes, if people don’t have people that keep them grounded, it could go left. I just feel like they let him get away with whatever he [chose] to do.”

Montana went on to speak about the importance of having “big-brother” type figures in your life who can set you straight when you need it.

“He ain’t have that around him,” Montana explained. “Because if I did it that night, if I was around him a couple more nights, I would have made him stop but he didn’t have nobody that was doing that.”

The Morocco native’s interview comes just one day after Miller’s autopsy report revealed his cause of death as mixed drug toxicity. The postmortem examination by the Los Angeles coroner’s office found that Miller had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system when he was found dead at his home in September at age 26.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

