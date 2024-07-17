Everyone loves Friends — including Sandra Bullock it seems.

Lisa Kudrow, 60, revealed on the Tuesday, July 16, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that she often gets called Phoebe in real life, including by fellow A-list stars.

“How often do people call you Phoebe?” guest host Anthony Anderson asked the actress, who played Phoebe Buffay on the NBC sitcom for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

“Oh, my God!” Kudrow responded before diving into a story about an encounter she had with Bullock, 59, at a party.

“I just love this … I was at a party — a big party — and I was talking to Sandra Bullock,” explained Kudrow. “And we were talking and she’s like, ‘Well, I guess you’ll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe.’”

“She called me Phoebe!” Kudrow said with a laugh.

However, Bullock managed to correct herself, according to Kudrow. “She caught herself. She went, ‘What’d I just do?’” she said of the Oscar winner.

Kudrow continued to reflect on her Friends experience as the legendary sitcom celebrates its 30th anniversary and 20 years since it ended in 2024. The Emmy winner shared a sweet story about her son Julian reacting to her crying when the show wrapped. (Kudrow shares Julian, 26, with her husband Michael Stern.)

“Apparently I was crying in the kitchen,” Kudrow described the first week after Friends shut down production in 2004. “My son was 5 and he wanted to know why I was crying, and my husband said, ‘She’s sad cos Friends is done.’ And he said, ‘But she can see her friends … she can just call them.’”

“He never knew what the show was called,” the actress added. “He just knew that I worked on a show.”

Kudrow, who starred on Friends alongside the late Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, also shared she has started rewatching old episodes of the sitcom after avoiding it for many years.

“I do [watch it] now, but I didn’t forever. I couldn’t watch it. I couldn’t watch myself at all … even if I wanted to, the embarrassment of someone walking into the room [and seeing me watch Friends],” she quipped.