Using her voice. After testing positive for the coronavirus, Rachel Matthews took a moment to break down the timeline of her symptoms in an effort to help others who are feeling under the weather during the pandemic.

“Thought I’d write down my week in order,” the Frozen 2 voice actress, 26, captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 16. “Symptoms do vary!! hope this is helpful for some.”

On day one, Matthews had a sore throat and a headache and also felt fatigued. The next day, she had a 100.3-degree fever, “horrible” body aches, chills, a sharp pain in her lungs, a dry cough and no appetite.

The Los Angeles native’s fever was gone by day three, but she still had minor body aches, fatigue and no appetite. Additionally, her “lungs got much worse (resulting in deep, dry cough) [and] shortness of breath.”

Matthews explained to fans that her symptoms “finally seemed to become more mild” on day four. However, she still felt short of breath and “also randomly lost my sense of smell and taste.” Her symptoms remained “more or less the same” on days five, six and seven.

The Happy Death Day star noted in a second Instagram Story that COVID-19 tests “are INSANELY hard to come by” at the moment.

“I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms. BUT receiving a test that shows you’re positive really doesn’t change much,” she continued. “It’s not like you receive a specific medication once positive so please, if you have any symptoms at all but can’t find a test please just treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are). Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE. (This obviously doesn’t apply to everyone. Some people are at higher risk and will take different precautions).”

Matthews announced earlier on Monday that she had tested positive for the disease and has been quarantined for the past week.

“Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions- now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!! Xx.”

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba are among the other stars who have tested positive for COVID-19, which has taken the lives of more than 7,100 people worldwide.