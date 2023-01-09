Remembering the laughs. Bob Saget’s Full House costars paid tribute to the late comedian on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 9, alongside a slideshow of photos with her former TV dad. “They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would.”

Dave Coulier, who portrayed Joey Gladstone on the beloved ‘90s sitcom, wrote his own tribute to his “brother” on Monday.

“Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me,” Coulier, 63, captioned an Instagram upload of him and the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host striking a goofy pose on the Full House steps. “I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers. Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, I’ll think about how much I miss him and I’ll shed some tears. Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me laugh.”

The voice actor concluded: “Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget.”

Saget died on January 9, 2022, at age 65 while on tour in Florida. The How I Met Your Mother alum passed away in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the actor’s family told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

In addition to his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three children — Saget shared daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — the Raising Dad alum loved his Full House family like his own.

John Stamos, who served as a pallbearer at Saget’s funeral along with Coulier, paid tribute to his close friend in his emotional eulogy.

“My Bob. I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” the Big Shot star, 59, said in the speech at the funeral, which was published [in]**BY the Los Angeles Times on January 21, 2022. “I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

Saget and his Full House costars portrayed their respective characters from 1987 to 1995 before reprising their beloved roles for the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.