G-Eazy is feeling relieved. The rapper shared a message on Instagram thanking his fans for their support on Sunday, May 6, following his arrest for assault earlier this week.

“Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself smiling.

“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f—king grateful they let me go,” the “No Limit” rapper, 28, continued. “Craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f—k to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love.”

He also shared a video from one of his shows on Saturday, May 5, and wrote: “HAPPY 2 BE HERE NORWAY ❤.”

Swedish police confirmed to The Blast, on Thursday, May 3, that the “Him & I” MC (real name Gerald Gillum) was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, on an assault charge. The site reported that the rapper was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. following his performance at a nightclub after authorities claimed that he got into a physical altercation with someone inside the venue.

TMZ reported that the “Me, Myself & I” rapper was also arrested on charges of possession and use of narcotics after officials allegedly found cocaine in his pocket. The outlet posted a video of him being taking into a police car, and another video of his girlfriend, singer Halsey, who also there at the time of the arrest.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the hip-hop star pled guilty to charges of “assaulting an officer, violent resistance, and illegal drug possession” but his lawyer told The Blast that he would not be facing any charges.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!