Police were called to the Los Angles home of YouTube and TikTok star Gabbie Hanna after she shared a series of bizarre videos on social media, Us Weekly confirms.

“Yesterday at 9:03 a.m. officers received a radio call of a welfare check,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August 25. “Officers made contact with the subject and requested the mental evaluation unit (which consists of a psychiatrist and an officer) due to the nature of the evaluation unit. The mental evaluation unit interviewed the subject and determined she did not meet the requirements for a 5150 hold.”

Hanna, 31, raised concerns among her followers on Wednesday, August 24, when she shared a series of 100 bizarre videos on TikTok over the course of 24 hours. The “Out Loud” singer posted clips of herself alternately crying, screaming and laughing, as well as talking about topics like death, religion and happiness.

“To all my bad bitches and my good witches, I really need support right now,” Hanna said in one video, filmed in her bedroom with loud music playing in the background. “They say the hardest part of going crazy is not knowing if you’re crazy. … it’s all just words. It’s all just words. And we all speak different languages at different ages. And we never took the time to stop and read and understand each other and our history because we’re forced to do it in a broke school system that God has given me the answers to fix.”

At one point, the social media star claimed that someone “just broke into my house” and asked her followers to “please, please pray for me just in case.” Though her comments were flooded with messages urging her to call the police or leave the home, Hanna did not respond to any of them.

In the wake of her bizarre social media activity, the Pennsylvania native’s sister, Cecilia Hanna, told commenters to “mind” their “business,” and claimed that her family had the situation under control. “This video was filmed and posted a full day before anything was happening or at least before we were aware. We are all in PA and she is in LA,” she wrote, per Page Six. “We are doing what can be done from here. at the end of the day you are all strangers on the internet and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern.”

She continued: “Obviously we are aware and doing what we can. She is an adult. I am a 20-year-old on the other side of the country.”

This is not the first time that Gabbie, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has had authorities come to her home to perform a wellness check. “The police just came for a wellness check and I answered the door stoned, covered in paint, and wearing only my underwear and a ‘make sure your friends are okay’ t-shirt,” she wrote in a July 2021 tweet, which has since been deleted. “I can’t believe they didn’t take me away.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).