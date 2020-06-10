Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Diane Guerrero and Busy Philipps reading their children Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, to Ty Dolla $ign celebrating his girlfriend Zaila’s birthday at Sugar Factory San Diego, to Levi’s hosting a Use Your Voice conversation on Instagram Live. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Diane Guerrero and Busy Phillipps read their children Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, written by Phenomenal Woman founder Meena Harris, which is based on the true story of Meena’s mother, Maya, and aunt, United States Senator Kamala Harris.

— Celebrity trainer Ridge Davis will be hosting charitable workouts every Thursday to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

— L.A.-based celebrity favorite boxing studio, BoxUnion, will be donating a portion of their revenue from their digital platform to the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which aims to eradicate stigma around mental health issues within the African American community.

— Ty Dolla $ign celebrated his girlfriend Zalia’s birthday at Sugar Factory San Diego inside Theatre Box where their group of friends enjoyed Sugar Factory’s signature rainbow sliders, Cookie Monster milkshake, the Virginia strawberry lemonade goblet, fettuccine alfredo, salmon salad and a 24-scoop King Kong Sundae.

— Levi’s hosted a Use Your Voice conversation on Instagram Live with Tiffany Loftin, Director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, Steve Kerr, Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors and Ben McBride, Director of PICO CA, where they spoke about how to fight systemic racism, black leaders, activists and educators, white privilege, gun violence and how we can make progress in these troubled times.

— PrettyLittleThing launched a Pride collection to show support for the LGBTQ+ community with models Ming, Olyaka, Alexis Stone, Brana Alunan, Annie Drea and Kayde. The brand will also donate to The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SNaP Co.), an organization dedicated to transforming material realities for black transgender people.