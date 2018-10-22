The World’s Strongest Man is off the market! Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson married his girlfriend, Kelsey Henson, in his native Iceland on Saturday, October 20.

“It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!” Björnsson, 29, wrote on Instagram. “I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 #justmarried.”

Henson, 28, also took to Instagram to share the news. “Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. @thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby!”

The 6-foot-9 actor towered over his 5-foot-2 bride in a pair of black-and-white photos that they shared from their wedding. He wore a traditional black suit, while she looked stunning in a short white dress.

The newlyweds started dating in September 2017 after meeting at a bar in Henson’s native Canada, where she was working as a waitress. As a Game of Thrones fan, she asked to take a photo with Björnsson, and the rest was history. He took her home to his native Iceland a month later to show her around.

A curious Instagram commenter asked Henson in November 2017 how she kisses her much taller man. “He bends, I tip toe,” she responded. “Or just say screw it, pick me up!”

Björnsson played basketball before starting his strongman career in 2008. He was named the World’s Strongest Man earlier this year after finishing as the runner-up in the 2014, 2016 and 2017 competitions.

The 400-plus-pound athlete has played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on HBO’s Game of Thrones since 2014. He also appeared in Katy Perry’s 2017 music video “Swish Swish,” in addition to having a role in the 2018 action flick Kickboxer: Retaliation.

